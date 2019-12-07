Final: North Texas 76, Little Rock 53
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 4-6 on the season after winning for the second time in its last three games.
Now what?: UNT has 10 days off for finals following its win over Little Rock. The Mean Green will return to action on Dec. 17, when they travel to face Dayton.
Star of the day: Umoja Gibson continued to shine. The sophomore hit his first five 3s of the game and went on to finish 7-for-10 from deep on his way to scoring 23 points.
Say what?:
"It’s a matter of time before this is more normal. That is what you love about them. They were all in the gym after the game was over. When someone works this hard, eventually it will turn.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's performance offensively against Little Rock and how UNT turned the tide following a loss to Oklahoma on Thursday.
Our take: UNT came back with a vengeance following a tough loss to Oklahoma on Thursday.
The Mean Green seemed like they would never miss from deep in their win over Little Rock and tied a program record with 19 makes from 3-point range.
Gibson was great but was just one of six players to connect from deep for UNT. James Reese hit four 3s, which was a particularly good sign for the Mean Green considering the way he has struggled at times early this season.
UNT will have some time to continue working on fine-tuning things over the next 10 days while also focusing on finals before its tough game at Dayton.