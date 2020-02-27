Final: North Texas 78, Florida International 59
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green held on to sole possession of first place in the Conference USA standings with their win over FIU. UNT is 13-3 in conference play and 19-10 on the season. The Mean Green came into the day with a one-game lead over Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech, which played late Thursday night in Bowling Green.
Now what?: UNT will make a quick turnaround and play Western Kentucky on Sunday afternoon at the Super Pit. UNT chartered a flight to Miami and back to minimize the time the Mean Green will spend on the road. UNT was scheduled to fly back to Denton late Thursday night. UNT is hoping cutting down on the time its players are on the road will help the prepare for their game against the Hilltoppers.
Star of the day: Umoja Gibson had a terrific night shooting the ball in UNT's win over FIU. The sophomore went 6-of-9 from 3-point range on his way to scoring a game-high 23 points. Gibson added three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Say what?:
“We just have to win on Sunday. We try to not concern ourselves with too much other than getting better every day.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's mindset following its win over FIU.
Our take: The big question heading into UNT's game at FIU was how the Mean Green would respond after suffering a last-second loss to Louisiana Tech over the weekend.
UNT came out firing and ran out to a 10-0 lead and cruising the rest of the way.
The Mean Green were terrific offensively all night and had four players finish in double figures. James Reese added 16 points, Zachary Simmons 15 and Javion Hamlet 14.
UNT's performance was all the more impressive considering FIU came into the night having lost just one game at home all season.
The Mean Green will now turn their attention to what will be a big game against the Hilltoppers. UNT blew a huge second-half lead in a loss to WKU in Bowling Green earlier in the year.
The rematch will be critical in the C-USA race.