Final: North Texas 86, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 5-7 on the season after winning for the second time in its last three games.
Now what?: The Mean Green will be off for six days for Christmas before facing Texas Wesleyan on Dec. 28. UNT will then open league play at Western Kentucky on Jan. 2.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet continued to show signs of settling in as UNT's point guard in the Mean Green's win over UAPB. Hamlet scored a team-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and also handed out nine assists.
Say what?:
“We are more prepared. We played one of the toughest schedules in the country. We will be ready when conference play comes.”
-- Hamlet, UNT point guard on where the Mean Green stand with one game remaining before the start of C-USA play.
Our take: UNT needed a bit of a break following a rough nonconference slate that included games against three nationally ranked teams, plus Oklahoma and Arkansas.
A game against UAPB fit the bill. The Mean Green got off to a bit of a slow start before getting on track and rolling to a win. The 86 points UNT scored were a season high.
Hamlet's growth is a positive sign.
UNT will look to build on its win over the Golden Lions against Texas Wesleyan. A win there would get the Mean Green within a game of the .500 mark before they face Western Kentucky.
Here's a link to the story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.