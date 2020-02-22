Final: Louisiana Tech 73, North Texas 71
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 18-10 on the season and 12-3 in Conference USA play after seeing its 10-game home court winning streak end with its loss to Louisiana Tech. Fortunately for UNT, Charlotte guard Jordan Shepherd hit a jumper just before the buzzer to give the 49ers a win over Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers came into the night a game back of UNT in the C-USA standings. UNT now has both Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech lurking a game back in the conference standings at 11-4.
Now what?: UNT will continue its bonus play schedule with a game at Florida International on Thursday. FIU had a bye in the opening date in bonus play.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet continued his stellar play for UNT when he finished with 25 points and four assists in the Mean Green's loss to Louisiana Tech. The junior converted a three-point play with 24 seconds remaining to give UNT a 71-70 lead before DaQuan Bracey answered with a layup that gave the Bulldogs the win. Hamlet went 9-of-15 from the field, hit both of his shots from 3-point range and went 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Say what?:
“Give Louisiana Tech a lot of credit. That was a heck of a finish. It was two good teams competing in a game that came down to the wire last time and did again. They made baskets. We couldn’t guard them. That’s what it came down to.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the closing minutes of the Mean Green's loss to the Bullodgs.
Our take: Saturday was one of those good news/bad news situations for UNT.
The bad news, obviously, was that Bracey and Louisiana Tech came to the Super Pit with a huge chip on their shoulder after Hamlet hit a runner at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs a win in Ruston earlier this year.
Bracey played a terrific game and willed the Bulldogs to a win down the stretch. His driving layup in the closing seconds sunk UNT.
Fortunately for UNT, the Mean Green got some help from Charlotte and remained in first place in C-USA.
UNT has road games against Charlotte and Florida International remaining but does get Western Kentucky at home.
UNT will look to regroup before it heads out to Florida next week.
Here's a link to the game story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.