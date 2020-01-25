Final: North Texas 67, UTEP 57
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 14-8 overall and 8-1 in Conference USA play after beating UTEP for their eighth straight win. UNT came into the night with a half game lead over Western Kentucky in the C-USA standings. The Mean Green maintained that edge after both teams won their games on Saturday. WKU beat Marshall at home to remain just behind the Mean Green.
Now what?: UNT will have a week off before opening up a three-game road trip with at Rice on Feb. 1. The Mean Green have five games remaining before the beginning of C-USA bonus play.
Star of the day: Zachary Simmons scored a team-high 16 points for the Mean Green in their win over UTEP. The junior went 5-for-10 from the field and hit all six of his free throws.
Say what?:
“Coach Terry is a good friend of mine and has a good team. He told me, ‘Man, you have a lot of belief with your team. You can tell they really believe in what you are doing and are all on the same page.’ That said a lot about our team.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on his post game discussion with UTEP coach Rodney Terry.
Our take: UNT extended its winning streak to eight games by knocking off UTEP. The Mean Green had not beaten the Miners in Denton since 1952.
UNT is in the thick of the C-USA title race and took care of business while winning three straight home games against C-USA's three other Texas teams.
There were several encouraging signs in the latest of those wins. UNT managed to muster enough offensively to beat UTEP on a night Umoja Gibson missed all nine of his shots from the field.
The Mean Green also made the key plays they needed to down the stretch after UTEP rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to get within five late.
UNT is on a roll and continued to show that it could be a top contender in the C-USA race.
