Final: North Texas 79, Rice 59
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green won their sixth straight game and improved to 12-8 on the season with their win over Rice. UNT lost its opening game in Conference USA play to Western Kentucky and has been on a tear ever since while improving to 6-1 in league play. It's the Mean Green's best start since the 1988-89 season.
Now what?: UNT will continue a four-game series against C-USA's other Texas teams when it faces UTSA on Thursday in its second straight home game.
Star of the day: Zachary Simmons was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field on his way to scoring 17 points in UNT's win over Rice. The junior also hit all but one of his free throws.
Say what?:
“This is one of the best teams I have ever been a part of. We have a lot of good guys and a lot of talent, but it’s not how you start it’s how you finish. We have had some trouble with that the last two conference seasons. To finish it off would be big time.”
-- Simmons, UNT forward on where the Mean Green stand after their sixth straight win.
Our take: One had to wonder how sharp UNT's focus would be after a dramatic win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, when Javion Hamlet hit a game-winning runner at the buzzer. The Mean Green had a short turnaround heading into Monday's game against a Rice team that has struggled in C-USA play.
UNT got off to a bit of a slow start but quickly pulled together and pummeled the Owls.
UNT coach Grant McCasland and his players downplayed the importance of their historic start. They said their aim is winning the C-USA title.
The Mean Green have a favorable schedule over the next few weeks and will look to continue their run.
UNT has a very good chance to win their next four games and enter a three-game series against C-USA powers UAB, Charlotte and Old Dominion at 10-1.
Here's a link to the story that will appear in tomorrow's paper that goes over where UNT stands and what the Mean Green's win over Rice means.