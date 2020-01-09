Final: North Texas 74, Florida International 56
Where UNT stands: UNT evened its record at 8-8 and improved to 2-1 in Conference USA play with a dominating win over FIU.
Now what?: The Mean Green will wrap up a two-game homestand on Saturday with a game against a red hot Florida Atlantic team that has raced out to a 3-0 start in C-USA play.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet scored a game-high 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out five assists in UNT's win over FIU. Hamlet was a little upset that he turned the ball over seven times but played an effective game overall.
Say what?:
“We knew it would be a quick tempo game. Transition was a big emphasis throughout the week. ... Our guards did a really good job of not getting sped up and getting to where we need to be.”
-- Deng Geu, UNT forward on how the Mean Green handled FIU's pressure defense.
Our take: UNT opened up its C-USA home slate with a win over what Grant McCasland said is a solid FIU team.
The Panthers came into the night as the highest scoring team in C-USA with an average of 82 points per game, but never got on track against the Mean Green.
UNT kept FIU out of the open floor and forced the Panthers to score in the half court. That isn't the Panthers' strength, and it showed.
McCasland made an interesting comment after the game that he felt like his team was wearing down in the second half of games defensively. He played six players off his bench against the Panthers, which helped the Mean Green stay fresh and handle FIU's pressure.
UNT's win sets up a huge game for the Mean Green against FAU on Saturday.
Here's a link to the story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.