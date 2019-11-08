Final: VCU 59, North Texas 56
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 1-1 on the season after falling in their first road game of the year.
Now what?: UNT will face Arkansas on Tuesday in the second game of a tough road trip in the early stages of the season.
Star of the day: Senior guard DJ Draper came off the bench to score a team-high 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Draper made a key shot from deep with 1:42 left to pull UNT within 54-53.
Say what?:
"We gave ourselves a chance to win. Extremely disappointed that we didn't."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's near miss against VCU
Our take: UNT came awfully close to pulling off what would have been a monumental upset on Friday at No. 25 VCU.
Draper hit a 3 with 5:26 left to put UNT up 48-47, but the Mean Green couldn't complete a comeback from a 10-point halftime deficit.
Mike'L Simms hit a pair of 3s for VCU in the final 2:07. UNT answered with a 3 of its own each time. Draper hit the first before Gibson came through with a second with 42 seconds left.
The Mean Green trailed 57-56 with 37 seconds left and had a chance to go for the win after Marcus Evans missed a pair of free throws. Evans made up for those misses by coming up with a steal with 13 seconds left.
De'Riante Jenkins hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining and the Rams held on.
UNT will look back at the loss as a missed opportunity, but the result was promising for the Mean Green.
UNT is playing well defensively and should continue to improve, especially if it can get on track on the offensive end. The Mean Green gave up a 20-0 run over the course of more than nine minutes in the first half