Final: Arkansas 66, North Texas 43
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 1-2 on the season after dropping their second straight game on the road.
Now what?: UNT will return home for a game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.
Star of the day: Deng Geu scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds in his best game after coming to UNT as a graduate transfer. The senior made four of his six shots from the field and one of his two free throws.
Our take: UNT endured a tough night offensively in its loss to Arkansas. The Mean Green shot just 33% (17 of 51) from the floor and missed their first 11 shots of the game.
UNT was especially cool from behind the 3-point arc, where the Mean Green made just two of their 17 shots.
UNT has failed to crack the 60-point mark in each of its last two games.
Roosevelt Smart made his return to UNT's rotation after a two-game suspension and scored three points off the bench. The Mean Green had just six players who scored, including two off the bench.
Larry Wise scored four points and was UNT's only other reserve to to score.
The Mean Green are a defense-first outfit under McCasland, but they're going to have to find a way to be more productive on the offensive end of the floor.