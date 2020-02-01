North Texas will find out Sunday if it will win a key recruiting battle against one of its Conference USA rivals.
Teeshaun Turpin, a tackle who played last season at Long Beach City College, will wrap up a weekend recruiting visit to UNT on Sunday morning.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound sophomore visited UTSA last weekend.
Turpin plans to announce where he will continue his career shortly after finishing off his visit to UNT. Turpin told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Saturday night that he has already made up his mind.
"There nothing not to like about North Texas," Turpin said. "They have great facilities. I am a big relationship guy and want to be around guys I can build those relationships with."
Turpin spoke highly of UNT coach Seth Littrell and the players he met during his visit. Running back Oscar Adaway hosted Turpin.
Turpin also enjoyed his visit to San Antonio.
"San Antonio is a bigger city and has a new coaching staff," Turpin said. "They have cool guys there as well."
Turpin played in the highly competitive Southern California Football Association last season and was named to the National Division All-Northern League first-team.
Both UNT and UTSA are recruiting Turpin as a tackle.
UNT's offensive line was hit hard by graduation after last season. D'Andre Plantin and Elex Woodworth both saw time at left tackle. Turpin could potentially fill the void left when UNT lost both to graduation.
"Nothing is guaranteed," Turpin said. "I will have to come in and work for it. If you work, you can get anything you want."
Turpin is originally from Ohio and is looking forward to continuing his career in Texas. He'll announce where in Texas he'll play a few hours.
"I have made up my mind," Turpin said. "I want to announce it tomorrow."