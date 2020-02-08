Final: North Texas 71, UAB 64
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green moved to 16-9 on the season with their win over UAB. UNT also improved on the best start to a conference season in program history by getting to 10-2 in Conference USA play with its win over the Blazers.
Now what?: UNT returns to the Super Pit next week for a pair of games against teams from the East side of the league. The Mean Green will face Charlotte on Thursday before taking on Old Dominion on Saturday.
Star of the day: Thomas Bell scored 12 points off the bench for UNT after hitting all four of his shots from the field. Bell hit both of his 3-point attempts, blocked two shots and grabbed two rebounds. He also threw down a highlight reel dunk.
"Honestly, this is a game we probably don't win at the beginning of the year. But we've gotten really good at locking down on defense late and making the plays that win games."
-- Javion Hamlet, UNT guard on the Mean Green's performance against UAB.
Our take: UNT finished off a key three-game road trip with a pair of wins. The Mean Green knocked off Middle Tennessee and UAB in tight games.
UNT solidified its place atop the C-USA standings in the process. Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of UNT's winning streak is the fact that the Mean Green made the key plays down the stretch in both games.
UNT used a 5-0 run after the game was tied at 60-60 to pull away from UAB. Deng Geu made a free throw before Javion Hamlet hit a jumper. Umoja Gibson capped the run with a pair of free throws.
UNT is locked into a spot in the top pod for C-USA bonus play. It's all about building momentum for the stretch run now for the Mean Green, who appear to be hitting their stride at the right time.