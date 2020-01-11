Final: North Texas 81, Florida Atlantic 58
Where UNT stands: UNT inched over the .500 mark at 9-8 and improved to 3-1 in Conference USA play with its third straight win.
Now what?: The Mean Green will open a two-game road trip at Southern Miss on Thursday. The Golden Eagles have lost four straight and at 4-13 are one of the worst teams in C-USA.
Star of the day: James Reese bounced back from a tough two-game stretch in which he scored just five points by scoring 16 on 6-of-7 shooting in the Mean Green's win over FAU.
Say what?:
“It’s a big win because we’re playing right. You can see how our team is starting to see what good basketball looks like.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on how the Mean Green are playing coming out of a two-game homestand.
Our take: McCasland wouldn't go as far as saying UNT made a statement with its win over FAU, so we'll do it for him.
The Owls came in a perfect 3-0 in C-USA play. They were just no match for the Mean Green, who continued to show signs of finding their groove heading into the heart of conference play.
Javion Hamlet scored 20 points and played well. UNT also played solid defense while holding a third straight opponent to a season-low point total.
The win kept UNT near the top of the C-USA standings.
The challenge for UNT now will be continuing its run on the road. The Mean Green will travel to Louisiana Tech following its game at Southern Miss.
