Final: Rice 84, North Texas 75
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green saw their eight-game winning streak end with a loss to Rice on Saturday. UNT came into the day in sole possession of first place in the Conference USA standings. The Mean Green fell back into a tie for first with Louisiana Tech, which beat Old Dominion 76-73 on DaQuan Bracey's 3 in the closing seconds. Both UNT and Louisiana Tech are 8-2 in league play.
Now what?: UNT will continue a three-game road trip on Thursday at Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders have showed some signs of life over the last few days while winning two of their last three games after struggling most of the season. MTSU is 6-17 on the season
Star of the day: DJ Draper was terrific off the bench for UNT in its loss to Rice. The senior scored 18 points after hitting all but one of his seven attempts from 3-point range. Draper also handed out two assists.
Say what?:
"We just weren't good enough collectively on defense. They were doing what they wanted to do and we couldn't disrupt them."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's performance defensively in a loss to Rice. The Owls hit 15 shots from 3-point range.
Our take: Well, no one saw this coming.
UNT came into its game at Rice having won eight straight games since dropping their opening game in C-USA play at Western Kentucky.
The Mean Green were one of the hottest teams in the league. Rice, on the other hand, had lost nine of their last 10.
UNT had beaten Rice by 20 on Jan. 20. The Owls are a different animal in Houston, though, especially if they can get going from behind the 3-point line.
The Owls found their groove in their win over UNT, going 15-of-28 from behind the arc. Rice had five players hit multiple shots from deep.
The question now is how the Mean Green respond in their final four games before C-USA bonus play begins. UNT's game against Rice looked like the first of two the Mean Green should win before its schedule gets tougher late in the season.
UNT's game against MTSU is another game the Mean Green appears like it should win.
The Mean Green's three games after their showdown with the Blue Raiders will be tough. UNT will travel to UAB before hosting Charlotte and Old Dominion.
How the Mean Green handle that stretch will determine how its bonus play schedule sets up.