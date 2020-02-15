Final: North Texas 64, Old Dominion 47
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green built on the best start to a conference season in program history on Saturday with their win over Old Dominion. UNT improved to 18-9 on the season and 12-2 in Conference USA play with its win over the Monarchs. The Mean Green also secured the top seed in C-USA bonus play with the win. UNT will play Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Charlotte and Florida International in the final four games of the season.
Now what?: UNT will find out Sunday afternoon what its schedule for bonus play will look like.
Star of the day: Javion Hamlet came up with one of his best performances of the season in UNT's win over Old Dominion. The junior scored a career-high 27 points after hitting all 10 of his free throws against the Monarchs. Hamlet went 8-for-11 from the field and handed out three assists.
Say what?:
“Where we are at right now is huge. We have done what we wanted to up to this point. We know that from this point on we have to go win the next one. That’s the mentality.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach.
Our take: UNT won for the 12th time in its last 13 games in an impressive overall performance in its win over Old Dominion.
The Mean Green have done everything they can to put themselves in position to win the C-USA title in the final few days of the regular season. UNT has the No. 1 seed in bonus play and a one-game lead on Western Kentucky in the standings.
It looked like UTSA might give the Mean Green some help when the Roadrunners took the Hilltoppers to overtime on Saturday. Those hopes went up in smoke when WKU came back to win in overtime.
The important thing for UNT at this point is to be playing its best as it heads into its final few games. The Mean Green certainly looked prepared in their win over ODU.
The Mean Green held the Monarchs to their 17 points in the first half, their lowest total of the season.
UNT was up 28-17 at halftime. With the way the Mean Green were playing defensively, ODU didn't have a whole lot of hope of coming back.
While the Mean Green's performance defensively was the headline of UNT's win, it wasn't the only interesting aspect of its performance. ODU prevented UNT from getting the ball inside to Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu.
The Mean Green compensated by leaning on their guards. Javion Hamlet scored a career-high 27 points and Umoja Gibson added 18.
UNT hit seven shots from 3-point range and cruised to a win that will give the Mean Green even more momentum heading into bonus play.
Here's a link to the game story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.