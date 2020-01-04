Final: North Texas 67, Marshall 64
Where UNT stands: UNT evened its record in Conference USA play at 1-1 and inched closer to the .500 mark at 7-8 with its win over Marshall.
Now what?: The Mean Green return home next week for a two-game homestand against C-USA's Florida teams. UNT will host Florida International on Thursday before taking on Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Star of the day: Junior guard Javion Hamlet scored 15 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists in UNT's win over Marshall. Hamlet scored five points in the final five minutes when the Mean Green held on for the win.
Say what?:
"Figuring out how to get four stops down the stretch like we did has got to be an identity of our team. "This is the defensive performance we want."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's performance down the stretch in its win over Marshall.
Our take: UNT was in danger of falling into a really tough spot heading into its game at Marshall after dropping its C-USA opener at Western Kentucky.
Marshall is a tough place to play and the Thundering Herd opened conference play with an impressive 20-point win over Rice.
UNT got down nine early but battled back and was locked in a tight game late. The Mean Green were up just one after Andrew Taylor hit a free throw with 1:37 left.
UNT clamped down from there defensively and forced four straight Marshall misses in the closing minutes.
The Mean Green didn't let their loss to WKU carry over and avoided falling into an 0-2 hole in conference play.