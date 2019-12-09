Jamie Sheriff was certain of the path he would follow for the final two seasons of his college football career just a few weeks ago.
What he saw during an official visit to North Texas over the weekend might be enough to change his mind.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College defensive end committed to South Alabama over the summer. A standout sophomore season sent his stock soaring and attracted the attention of UNT's coaching staff, which recently offered Sheriff a scholarship.
UNT defensive line coach Marc Yellock is recruiting Sheriff.
"North Texas would be a great place for me to go," Sheriff said. "I like coach Yellock. I'm going visit with my family and talk about it."
Sheriff said he will sign with either UNT or South Alabama and will make his final decision a couple of days before the early signing period that begins on Dec. 18.
The 6-2, 260-pound sophomore said he also enjoyed his visit to South Alabama.
"The coaches there take care of you," Sheriff said.
Sheriff's stock soared after he committed to South Alabama, which is a member of the Sun Belt Conference. He finished with 50 tackles and eight sacks this season.
Three of those sacks came in a win over Northwest Mississippi Community College in the Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges championship game.
UNT jumped into the race to sign Sheriff, who is ranked No. 21 among junior college strong side defensive ends by 247Sports, a short time later.
"I like the environment and the coaching staff," Sheriff said. "They can make me a better person and a better and player."