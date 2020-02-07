Former North Texas defensive end LaDarius Hamilton was among 337 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine that will take place later this month.
He'll be the only player representing the Mean Green after record-setting senior quarterback Mason Fine was left off the list that was released on Friday.
The combine, which will take place from Feb. 24 through March 1 in Indianapolis, is a key step for players hoping to continue their careers in the NFL. UNT has had several players make the jump over the years, including San Francisco 49ers running back Jeffery Wilson.
Wilson was the last UNT player to receive an invite to the combine in 2018.
Hamilton could be the Mean Green's best hope to have a player selected in the NFL draft this year. UNT has the longest NFL draft drought in major college football, one that dates back to 2004, when the Oakland Raiders selected linebacker Cody Spencer was picked in the sixth round.
Wilson is just one of several former UNT players who have been signed as free agents and gone on to successful NFL careers after being passed over in the draft. Zach Orr and Craig Robertson followed that both before playing for the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Brown and New Orleans Saints, respectively.
Hamilton finished his UNT career with 17.0 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss, totals put him in a tie for sixth and and sixth in program history, respectively. He was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection last season.
Fine finished his career as one of the most productive players to ever play for the Mean Green. He threw 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in four seasons. Both totals are school records.
The Oklahoma native threw for 3,088 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior, when he was named to the All-C-USA second team.
Fine was listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds during his senior season at UNT and fought hard to overcome being undersized throughout his career.
Several NFL draft websites have Fine listed as a potential late-round selection or free agent prospect. Hamilton is also considered a potential late-round pick.