Friends and family of former North Texas coach Hayden Fry will gather for a service honoring his life on Saturday at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
The event will begin at 4 p.m.
Fry died at the age of 90 on Dec. 17 after a long battle with cancer.
Fry is one of the most prominent and respected figures in the history of North Texas athletics, despite a relatively short tenure at the school. He served as UNT’s athletic director and football coach from 1973 to 1978 and guided the Mean Green to some of the most memorable wins and seasons in program history.
Fry led UNT to the Missouri Valley Conference title in his debut season with the program in 1973. Two years later, he guided UNT to a 21-14 win at Tennessee that is considered one of the milestone victories in program history.
UNT inducted Fry into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. He finished with a 40-23-3 record at the school before going on to coach at Iowa.
“Everyone who had the opportunity to be around coach Fry knew just how special of a person he was,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement shortly after Fry’s death. “He leaves a legacy that extends way beyond the game of football. He impacted lives at every stop in his career, including many at UNT and the entire Denton community.
“He coached his players to win football games, but more importantly to be successful in life. I feel privileged to have been able to meet and visit with him the past few years. I will cherish those moments I spent with coach Fry.
“He is a legend and will always be remembered at UNT.”