North Texas saw one of the top players in its recruiting class back out of his commitment on Friday, when another one of its primary targets was on his way to visit a Conference USA rival.
Alvin Dempsey, a defensive tackle from East Central Community College in Mississippi, backed out of his pledge to UNT just days after committing to the Mean Green.
🙏🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/bcgTnn8bO8— Alvin Dempsey (@Blessed_6X5) December 13, 2019
Dempsey said UNT is still among the three schools he is considering. He originally committed to the Mean Green on Tuesday over offers from Florida Atlantic and Southern Miss.
Dempsey told the Denton Record-Chronicle when he committed that he was leaning toward signing with Florida Atlantic before head coach Lane Kiffin left for Ole Miss. Southern Miss came into the picture at that point and hosted Dempsey on an official visit.
FAU was without a coach when Dempsey committed to UNT. The school has since brought in Willie Taggart. The former Western Kentucky, South Florida, Florida State and Oregon coach is from Florida and has strong ties in the state.
Dempsey is a Florida native.
UNT is still in the hunt for Dempsey and Butler Community College offensive lineman Adam Sheriff.
Sheriff left Texas State following an official visit on Friday afternoon and was headed to Rice.
Sheriff has been offered a scholarship by UNT, Rice and Texas State. He said he had yet to make a decision as he was headed to Rice.
Snow College tight end Ron Tiavaasue is another UNT target who is still available. Tiavaasue has visited UNT and is on a visit to Louisiana-Monroe this weekend.
UNT still has the No. 1 recruiting class in Conference USA after losing Dempsey but saw its lead over Louisiana Tech shrink.
The early signing period begins on Wednesday.
Stay tuned.