North Texas' Rico Bussey Jr. (8) is assisted off the field after catching a pass in a loss to Cal last season. Bussey missed the rest of the season with a knee injury.

North Texas wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. has entered the transfer portal and will look to continue his career at another school.

The senior suffered a serious knee injury last season during a loss to Cal and was not expected to return to UNT.

Max Olson of ESPN was the first to report that Bussey had entered the portal.

Bussey's 21 career touchdown passes puts him in a tie for fourth in program history with Johnny Quinn, while his 1,941 receiving yards ranks ninth.

He finished with five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown last season.

