North Texas will take on Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
The Mean Green are making their fourth appearance in the event and their first since 2010. UNT won four straight games in the Conference USA tournament and grabbed the league’s automatic NCAA bid with a 61-57 win over Western Kentucky in the final.
UNT (17-9) is the No. 13 seed from the South Region and will face a talented Purdue team that is seeded No. 4 in the region at 6:25 p.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about the Boilermakers (18-9).
1. Purdue has elite size
Purdue will be one of the more physically talented teams UNT has faced this season.
Junior forward Trevion Williams was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 15.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and he’s far from the only player on Purdue’s roster with elite size and athleticism.
Freshman center Zach Edey is 7-foot-4. He scored 21 points against Wisconsin and 20 on Indiana in Purdue’s last two games of the regular season.
All of the Boilermakers’ starting guards are at least 6-foot-4.
2. Purdue coach Matt Painter knows Grant McCasland
It’s not unusual for coaches in college basketball to be familiar with each other.
Purdue coach Matt Painter and UNT coach Grant McCasland are no different. Painter took over at Purdue in 2005 and spoke highly of McCasland, who rose through the ranks of junior college and Division II head coaches before jumping to the Division I level as an assistant coach at Baylor.
McCasland became a head coach for a season at Arkansas State in 2016-17 before taking over at UNT.
“He’s a very good coach,” Painter said in a pre-tournament interview with Indiana media members. “Guys are going to play hard and defend, I promise you that. He will have those guys ready. They won’t beat themselves.
“I consider him a friend.”
3. Williams will be one of the best players UNT has faced
UNT just faced an elite big man in Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey and will see another in Williams.
The Chicago native was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore before making the jump to the first team this year.
Williams is a traditional in-the-paint forward who hasn’t made a 3 all season while posting a string of impressive performances.
Williams recorded five double-doubles in the span of six games during the middle of Big Ten play beginning in early January.
He became the first Big Ten player since at least the 2010-11 season to post a minimum of 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in the same game during Purdue’s 87-78 loss to Ohio State on Friday in the Big Ten tournament.
4. Purdue is a defensive-oriented team, just like UNT
There aren’t many teams that are as tough defensively as UNT.
Purdue is one of them.
The Boilermakers rank No. 23 nationally in KenPom’s defensive efficiency rankings and allow 66.3 points per game. UNT ranks 42nd in the KenPom rankings despite facing a tough schedule that included games against Arkansas, West Virginia and Loyola Chicago and allow 61.2 points per game.
Edey has blocked 28 shots on the season, while Eric Hunter Jr. has 25 steals.
5. The Boilermakers are NCAA tournament-tested
UNT doesn’t have a player who has seen the floor in an NCAA tournament game as a member of the Mean Green.
Purdue is far more experienced when it comes to NCAA games. The Boilermakers are making their sixth straight NCAA tournament appearance, the seventh-longest active streak nationally.
Several of Purdue’s veteran players were key contributors in 2019 when the Boilermakers lost to Virginia in overtime in the Elite Eight.
Hunter scored five points and grabbed two rebounds. Williams led Purdue with seven rebounds and scored four points.