North Texas is closing in on the opening of spring practice and a time of change for the program. The Mean Green finished 4-8 in 2019 and missed out on playing a bowl game for the first time in four seasons under Seth Littrell.
UNT will have two new coordinators after a significant staff overhaul. There will be plenty of changes on the field as well after the departure of several key seniors.
The following is a look at five of the players UNT lost who will be the toughest to replace:
1. Mason Fine, quarterback
This goes without saying, but Fine will be the toughest player for UNT to replace in 2020.
The Mean Green’s starting quarterback completed one of the more remarkable careers in program history just a few months ago. Fine threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in four seasons with the Mean Green. Those totals are not only program records, they are also totals that rank among the best in the history of college football.
Fine was also a terrific leader for the Mean Green. Players like Fine are not easy to replace.
What makes the situation all the more complicated for UNT is that it doesn’t have an obvious replacement waiting in the wings.
Jason Bean and Austin Aune didn’t inspire a lot of confidence while filling in for Fine last season. The Mean Green also lost highly regarded 2020 quarterback prospect Kade Renfro when he backed out of his commitment to UNT and signed with Ole Miss.
2. LaDarius Hamilton, defensive end
Hamilton was one of the most productive players for UNT’s defense in a season the unit struggled overall.
The senior finished with 39 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 7 quarterback hurries. Hamilton was a defensive end in UNT’s 3-3-5 scheme and often faced multiple blockers. He won’t be easy to replace and would have been a perfect player to build around for new defensive coordinator Clint Bowen.
Bowen served in the same capacity at UNT in 2011 and used a 4-3 scheme. Hamilton would have been a great fit in that system.
3. Elex Woodworth, offensive lineman
Woodworth was UNT’s best and most versatile offensive lineman over the last few years. He played guard and tackle during is time with the Mean Green and was a second-team All-Conference USA selection as a senior. Woodworth was one of four seniors listed as starters on UNT’s offensive line for the Mean Green’s season finale against UAB. That mass exodus will make losing Woodworth all the more problematic for UNT.
4. Khairi Muhammad, safety
Muhammad finished third among UNT players with 68 tackles as a senior. Littrell often called Muhammad one of the smartest players on the Mean Green’s roster. He was a solid player for years for UNT. The Mean Green have some good young players at safety returning next season, including Alex Morris. That doesn’t mean Muhammad will be easy to replace.
5. Michael Lawrence, wide receiver
Lawrence finished as UNT’s second-leading receiver with 48 catches for 661 yards but will leave a void that goes well beyond the considerable statistics he posted in his career. Littrell is big on having the right kind of guys in his program. Lawrence was one of those tone-setting players for the Mean Green throughout his career.