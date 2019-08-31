Final GYROTR picks

Most North Texas fans are optimistic heading into the 2019 season that will begin shortly if one judges by our annual "Get Your Rear on the Record" picks.

It's almost time for the kickoff of North Texas' season opener against Abilene Christian.

There have been a few people who have gotten in at the last minute for this year's Get Your Rear On The Record contest.

Here's our final list.

We'll see who was right in a few months.

14-0 – Roc Nunley, Steve Baker

13-1 – Scott Davis, Maxx Chrest, Jacob Flores, David Barnes, Greg Everly, Sherman Simpson, Noah Hess, Darren Foyt (EagleD), Mark Beaty

12-2 – John Davidson, Jeff Brightwell, Baron Samedi, Scott Campbell, Patrick McMullen, Melvin Greene, James Stinson, Rob McKinney, Tony DeSousa, Dustin Clanton, Scott Cass, John McDowell, Zach Muzzy, Miguel Robinson, Michael Holt, Zach Werblo, Craig Christensen, Venson Herron, Troy Taylor, Wilson Haynes, Ron Smith, Eugene Johnson

11-2 – Mark Ryan Alexander

11-3 – Bill Kenney, Jason Howeth, Ricky Herold, Brian Martin, Jack Highfill, Richard Steenson, Jack Highfill, Richard Steenson, John Lee Moses, George Mather, Scott Robertson, Jeff Hill, Thomas Hicks, Rob Deer, Von Eaglin, Steven Knowles, Scott Campbell, Steve Hammond

10-4 -- Paul Nordstrom, Jeff Withers, Jim Hull, Emmitt Jackson, Lee Hughes, Jonathan Dennis, A Kriesman, RB Parish, Joel Villanueva, John Lowe, Max Koch III, Matthew Veigl, Phil Schenk, Bryan Graves, Robert Bell, Mark Gaston, Rob Hudnall, Corky Taquino, Bobby Gibbons

10-3 – Preston Hodge, Andrew Olivo, Jorge Cedillo, Alex McKinley, Robert Bell

9-5 – Harry Miers

9-4 – Kyle Jurca, Rick Ashwander, Mickey Roach, Matt Cyr, Greg Hinckley, Tony Love, Daniel Becherer

8-5 – Adam Rosenfield, Chester Hufstedler

7-5 – Jim Schaeffer, Jason Lyon

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

