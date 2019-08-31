It's almost time for the kickoff of North Texas' season opener against Abilene Christian.
There have been a few people who have gotten in at the last minute for this year's Get Your Rear On The Record contest.
Here's our final list.
We'll see who was right in a few months.
14-0 – Roc Nunley, Steve Baker
13-1 – Scott Davis, Maxx Chrest, Jacob Flores, David Barnes, Greg Everly, Sherman Simpson, Noah Hess, Darren Foyt (EagleD), Mark Beaty
12-2 – John Davidson, Jeff Brightwell, Baron Samedi, Scott Campbell, Patrick McMullen, Melvin Greene, James Stinson, Rob McKinney, Tony DeSousa, Dustin Clanton, Scott Cass, John McDowell, Zach Muzzy, Miguel Robinson, Michael Holt, Zach Werblo, Craig Christensen, Venson Herron, Troy Taylor, Wilson Haynes, Ron Smith, Eugene Johnson
11-2 – Mark Ryan Alexander
11-3 – Bill Kenney, Jason Howeth, Ricky Herold, Brian Martin, Jack Highfill, Richard Steenson, Jack Highfill, Richard Steenson, John Lee Moses, George Mather, Scott Robertson, Jeff Hill, Thomas Hicks, Rob Deer, Von Eaglin, Steven Knowles, Scott Campbell, Steve Hammond
10-4 -- Paul Nordstrom, Jeff Withers, Jim Hull, Emmitt Jackson, Lee Hughes, Jonathan Dennis, A Kriesman, RB Parish, Joel Villanueva, John Lowe, Max Koch III, Matthew Veigl, Phil Schenk, Bryan Graves, Robert Bell, Mark Gaston, Rob Hudnall, Corky Taquino, Bobby Gibbons
10-3 – Preston Hodge, Andrew Olivo, Jorge Cedillo, Alex McKinley, Robert Bell
9-5 – Harry Miers
9-4 – Kyle Jurca, Rick Ashwander, Mickey Roach, Matt Cyr, Greg Hinckley, Tony Love, Daniel Becherer
8-5 – Adam Rosenfield, Chester Hufstedler
7-5 – Jim Schaeffer, Jason Lyon