For Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, coaching success has essentially been a straight line to 1,200 wins and five NCAA titles.
For Texas Tech’s Mark Adams, the path has plenty of zigs and zags and one significant detour into minor league hockey.
Consider: One year into Krzyzewski’s tenure at Duke in 1981, Adams began coaching junior college at Clarendon. When Krzyzewski celebrated his third NCAA championship in 2001, Adams was on a hiatus from basketball, running the Lubbock Cotton Kings minor-league hockey franchise. And when Coach K and Duke played Tech at Madison Square Garden in December 2018, Adams was part of Chris Beard’s staff as his de facto defensive coordinator.
Now, Adams and Krzyzewski have arrived at the same destination, meeting as head coaches for the first time in Thursday’s West Regional in San Francisco. Third-seeded Tech (27-9) and second-seeded Duke (30-6) collide with a berth in the regional finals on the line. A Tech win will also send Krzyzewski into retirement.
Asked if he was excited about facing Krzyzewski, Adams said he didn’t know anyone who’s thrilled about facing Coach K or Duke. He did express respect for Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils’ program.
“He’s always been a mentor of mine, someone I looked up to,” Adams said. “Not only is he a great coach, but a great person. Just done so much for basketball. And he’s built a program which we all admire and respect.
“It’s just one team to the next, he’s got a dynasty he’s built. So our hat’s off to him.”
While Krzyzewski has built his program with blue chip recruits befitting a blue blood, Adams’ first team at Tech is only blue around the collar. A bunch of mid-major transfers with tenacious work ethic have built the nation’s most efficient defense, according to KenPom.com. Players like double-double machine Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams have continued to raise their games on the biggest stage.
While maybe not as talented as Duke, they’re older and more physical, as Notre Dame coach Mike Brey noted after a second-round loss to Tech.
“They’re men,” Brey said. “I mean, when you watch the center jump, our bodies compared to their bodies, whew. … And it kind of wears on you a little bit. It exhausts you a little bit.”
People have noticed what Adams has done. He was announced Monday as one of four finalists for Naismith men’s coach of the year.
While this will be their first meeting as head coaches, Krzyzewski and Adams did have an interaction earlier this month. Adams was a guest on “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K,” Krzyzewski’s radio show on SiriusXM.
What started off as an interview soon morphed into an exchange of ideas on Tech’s approach to deny the middle, Duke’s offensive spacing, analytics and the Red Raiders’ over-the-top fans.
Adams took advantage of the situation to do some research.
“I wish I could be interviewing you and I get 1,000 questions for you,” Adams said, who then wondered what Krzyzewski changed going into tournaments in March.
Yes, Krzyzewski said, noting he cuts down on practices and scouting reports. Adams wanted to know if it was because of mental fatigue, something Krzyzewski affirmed.
As the show was wrapping up, Krzyzewski admitted that it wasn’t a traditional interview.
“Like once we started talking,” Krzyzewski said, “you forget you’re on the show. … I want to pick his brain. Like he’s a damn good coach, man.”