The longest divorce in college athletics may, just may, be moving toward a final chapter.
For a long while, it looked like Texas and Oklahoma and the Big 12 would be spending an uneasy time under the same roof until July 1, 2025. Then the Longhorns and Sooners would be free of the Big 12′s grant of rights and able to embrace full membership in the SEC and all that entails.
Now, perhaps, the split might be moving to a conclusion a year ahead of schedule.
The Action Network was the first to report last week that growing sentiment has increased the possibility of Texas and Oklahoma negotiating an early exit from the Big 12. The Athletic followed by saying the early departure had gained momentum.
Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the ongoing discussions, although each cautioned that many problems must be overcome, kind of like a giant Rubik’s cube.
Any decision on leaving early would have to come by Feb. 1, when the Big 12 has to notify its TV partners of its future schedules for planning purposes.
Publicly, officials at Texas and Oklahoma have maintained they planned to fulfill their commitment to the Big 12. New Commissioner Brett Yormark had said he expected the Longhorns and Sooners to stay through 2025.
“They’re going to be until ’25,” Yormark told The Dallas Morning News and other news outlets at Big 12 basketball media days. “They’ve reiterated that commitment and they’ll be here through the duration. My relationship with both Texas and Oklahoma is very strong.”
At the same time, the relationship between Texas, OU and the Big 12 always seemed unstable at best — especially after the two accepted invitations to the SEC in late July 2021 in news that rocked college athletics.
One person familiar with the discussions said talks about an early separation began in late October and intensified near Thanksgiving. Big 12 athletic directors were given what was described as an informative download on the Texas-OU situation last week in Las Vegas.
News soon leaked. Hey, what happens in Vegas seldom stays in Vegas. Texas and Oklahoma clearly want to be in the SEC.
But if the two schools were to list their current relationship status on social media, the most accurate listing would be: “It’s complicated.”
To leave early, Texas and Oklahoma will likely have to:
- Negotiate a buyout. Current estimates have placed the current exit fee for each school at a significant $84 million to as much as $90 million, based on Big 12 bylaws. In other recent cases, schools and their former conferences have reached agreement for less than required amount. How motivated is the Big 12?
- Find a way for the Big 12 not to lose money in the process. Texas and Oklahoma leaving a year early would impact the current TV contract with ESPN and Fox. Even with BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston coming on board as members in 2023-24, the Big 12 could take a short-term hit. The pending media extension with ESPN and Fox from 2025-2031 would not be impacted by any Texas or OU early move.
- Make Fox whole. This is the big one. For now, Fox has the right to Oklahoma and Texas through 2025, including the Red River Showdown. If Fox were to give up those rights in 2024 – which would put Texas and OU on the ESPN broadcasts of the SEC – what’s the offset?
One possibility would be to have Fox retain rights to key Texas and Oklahoma home games for an extended period of time. That way, Fox would broadcast games against opponents whom they own the rights to, like the Big 12 or the Big Ten.
Of course, how motivated would ESPN be to give up those games in the future? And with the SEC adding Texas and OU a year early, ESPN would have to pay the conference more for the two additional members.
The clock is ticking. For all the growing momentum, things will have to happen fairly quickly.
Then again, this is supposed to be the season for miracles.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.