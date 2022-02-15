Conference USA released its 2022 football season schedule on Thursday, when the league vowed to hold its membership together for the 2022-23 school year.
Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion all released statements on Friday announcing their plans to leave Conference USA on June 30. All three are joining the Sun Belt Conference.
C-USA gave its member schools an advance copy of the league’s football schedule on Friday in advance of its public release. The three schools leaving the league gave notice of their departure at nearly the same time, multiple league sources confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
C-USA held off on announcing its schedule before giving its member schools only a few moments notice on Tuesday afternoon before releasing it. The league put out a statement at the same time on its intention of holding the league together for the upcoming school year.
“Conference USA intends to conduct the 2022-23 athletic year with the full 14 institution membership intact,” the statement read. “The C-USA Board of Directors will exhaust all necessary legal actions to ensure all members meet their contractual obligations as defined by and agreed to in the Conference USA Bylaws.”
C-USA bylaws require member schools to provide 14 months notice before leaving the league. None of the three schools that are leaving C-USA have met that requirement.
A league source told the Record-Chronicle on Friday that C-USA officials are confident in the where they stand contractually with the three teams that are leaving the league.
C-USA and the schools that are leaving could end up in mediation if neither side backs down, a league source said.
The dispute will have a direct impact on UNT when the football season begins in just a few months. The Mean Green have two of the three teams pushing to leave the conference on their slate for the 2022 football season.
Southern Miss is a member of C-USA’s West Division and is scheduled to come to Apogee Stadium on Oct. 22. UNT is also slated to play at Marshall on Oct. 15 in one of its two crossover games against a member of C-USA’s East Division.
UNT officials are confident they will play a full slate of eight league games this fall whether the three teams that are leaving remain members of C-USA through the 2022-23 school year or not.
The league would still have 11 teams without Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion. C-USA would be forced to rework its schedule if those three teams leave to fill the holes in its league slate.
UNT will be among the next group of six teams to leave C-USA. All six are joining the American, which is also adding UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice and UTSA.
UNT will have to officially give C-USA 14 months notice of their departure, just like the teams that are attempting to leave the league early for the Sun Belt.
A league source said that requirement will have UNT looking to officially notify C-USA of its departure by May, a move that would allow the school to join the American by the 2023-24 school year.
UNT has been a member of C-USA since the summer of 2013. The school was previously a member of the Sun Belt.
The Mean Green are coming off a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT will open its 2022 campaign with a home game against traditional rival SMU and will also travel to Memphis on Sept. 24 for its second game against a current member of the American.
The Mean Green will also host Texas Southern and travel to UNLV in nonconference play. UNT will open league play at home against Rice on Oct. 1.
UNT is also scheduled to host Southern Miss, Florida International and Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green’s road games in C-USA play are against UAB, UTSA and UTEP in addition to Marshall.
Whether UNT’s schedule matches what C-USA released Tuesday will depend on what is expected to be a legal fight between the league and the three departing schools that all made their intensions known last week.
All three stated Friday that they “will not participate in Conference USA during the 2022-23 season.”
The league released a schedule and a statement on Tuesday that they will take legal action to ensure that they remain in the league for the upcoming school year.