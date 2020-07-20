North Texas is coming off a highly productive weekend when it comes to putting together its 2021 football recruiting class.
UNT picked up commitments from Klein Collins defensive lineman Trent Ward and Pottsboro offensive lineman Silas Barr.
The Mean Green are faring well, as are several other programs in Conference USA, making it as good a time as any to check in on the status of the race to put together the best class in the league.
The addition of Ward and Barr gives UNT nine players in its class, which is currently ranked No. 4 in C-USA by 247Sports. The site ranked Barr as a three-star prospect Monday.
Fourth isn’t where UNT wants to be, but it’s a solid showing for a program that is coming off a 4-8 season. UNT has five new coaches on staff who haven’t had a whole lot of time to get out and build relationships with players across the state.
The shutdown in college athletics due to the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t doing UNT any favors, either.
The Mean Green’s big selling point this summer isn’t wins on the field. It’s the facilities it has to offer, including the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility.
Recruits aren’t seeing that $16 million indoor venue anywhere but online because on-campus visits have been put on hold.
UNT has some solid players in its class despite those obstacles, including wide receiver TJ Steele. The Lubbock Estacado product is the top-rated player in the group.
Here are a few other storylines to watch as the classes come together across C-USA:
FAU may have put the finishing touches on the top class again
There is a reason Florida Atlantic has won two of the last three C-USA titles and will be a favorite to win the league again in 2020.
The Owls generally have the best players.
FAU finished with C-USA’s top recruiting class in 2020, 2019 and 2017 in 247Sports ratings. The Owls finished third in 2018 and 2016.
FAU has a new coach in Willie Taggart after Lane Kiffin left for Ole Miss following last season. That switch doesn’t look like it will change anything.
The Owls have picked up commitments from nine highly regarded players this month and have a full class of 25. FAU has the league’s lone four-star player in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and a host of talented players set to join him.
The Owls will end up having a higher-rated class this year than they did last year once all of their players are rated.
UTSA is faring well, but is bleeding recruits
UTSA hired former Texas high school coach Jeff Traylor because of his connections in the state.
That move is paying off for the Roadrunners, who have 13 players committed and the second-best class in C-USA.
The question is if they can stay there and hang on to their recruits.
Three highly regarded players have backed out of commitments to UTSA already.
Smart coaches strike while the iron is hot and their programs are in the best position to sell recruits. Barring a huge surprise this fall, UTSA’s stock is not going to be any hotter than it is now.
The Roadrunners finished 4-8 last season and are not expected to be a whole lot better than that this fall.
The Roadrunners are taking advantage of the momentum the Traylor hire provided.
The West is off to a hot start
Four of the top five teams in 247Sports’ rundown of the top classes in C-USA are teams from the West Division.
Rice, UNT and Louisiana Tech rank right behind UTSA in that order. Rice showed signs of improvement last season. Louisiana Tech has won bowl games in each of the last six seasons and is among the most consistently successful Group of Five programs in the country.
UNT jumped over Louisiana Tech for fourth in the 247Sports rankings this week, largely because the Bulldogs lost Ke’Travion Hargrove. The Ruston, Louisiana, native and four-star prospect is all but certain to land at a Power Five program after backing out of his commitment to Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs will bounce back and sign a solid class. They always do.