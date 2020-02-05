North Texas at Middle Tennessee
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Murphy Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: Rice 84, UNT 75; MTSU 83, UTSA 80
Records: UNT 14-9, 8-2 Conference USA; MTSU 6-17, 2-8 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 15 points in UNT’s loss to Rice and has finished in double figures in nine of UNT’s last 10 games. The junior handed out seven assists against the Owls and is averaging 12.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored 18 points and hit four shots from 3-point range in UNT’s loss to Rice while bouncing back from a rare off night. The sophomore scored just six points and missed all nine of his shots from the field in a win over UTEP on Jan. 25. He is averaging 14.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range in UNT’s loss to Rice. He has scored in double figures in three out of the Mean Green’s last four games and is averaging 8.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Rice kept the ball away from Simmons in its win over UNT, holing him to three points and two shots from the field. The junior had scored at least 12 points in four straight games. He is averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds in UNT’s loss to Rice. He hit all four of his shots from the field against the Owls and is averaging 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Scouting Middle Tennessee:
The Blue Raiders have shown some signs of life late in what has been a disappointing season thus far, winning two of their last three games. MTSU edged UTSA 83-80 in its last game and also knocked off Southern Miss 65-63. The Blue Raiders’ lone loss during their recent surge was a 67-66 loss to UTEP in El Paso.
Junior guard C.J. Jones leads MTSU with 16.5 points per game, while senior guard Antonio Green is adding 12.4.
The Blue Raiders have struggled defensively while allowing 76.2 points an outing.
What you need to know:
The big question for UNT heading into its game against MTSU is how it will respond to a surprising loss to Rice in its last outing.
The Owls had won just one conference game all season before edging the Mean Green, who were 8-1 heading into the night. The loss dropped UNT into a tie with Louisiana Tech for first place in the C-USA standings.
Key reserve forward Thomas Bell was a bit gimpy in UNT’s loss to the Owls. The Mean Green are hoping he will be back at full strength for their game against the Blue Raiders.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said MTSU is a talented team that might finally be putting it together late in the season.
The Mean Green have played well early in conference play, but the road the rest of the way gets a whole lot tougher. UNT is on course to earn a spot in the top group of five teams for C-USA bonus play.
The Mean Green’s game against the Blue Raiders is – on paper – the easiest UNT has the rest of the regular season.
The Mean Green have struggled down the stretch in the regular season the last two seasons. UNT’s efforts to avoid a repeat performance is the subject of our preview that will appear in tomorrow’s paper.