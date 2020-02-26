North Texas at Florida International
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami
TV: Stadium, via Facebook
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: Louisiana Tech 73, UNT 71; Southern Miss 75, FIU 67
Records: UNT 18-10, 12-3 Conference USA; FIU 17-10, 8-6 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting and carried UNT down the stretch in its loss to Louisiana Tech. The junior has scored in double figures in nine straight games and is averaging 14.2 points and 4.6 assists per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting in UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech. The sophomore hit just one of his eight attempts from 3-point range in a rare off night shooting. He is averaging a team-high 14.6 points per game and has made 76 shots from 3-point range on the season.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech. The junior hit a key 3 late in the second half before the Bulldogs answered. He has scored in double figures in five of UNT's last six games and is averaging 8.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech. The junior has taken just six shots from the field in the Mean Green's last two games combined. He is averaging 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu played only 14 minutes in UNT's loss to Louisiana Tech, a guard-oriented team. The senior finished with seven points and two rebounds after taking five shots from the field. He is averaging 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Scouting Florida International:
FIU had a bye on the opening date of C-USA bonus play and has had a whole lot of time to rest and prepare for the Mean Green since falling to Southern Miss in its last game on Feb. 15. UNT hammered the Panthers 74-56 in the teams' first meeting this season in Denton. Beating FIU in Miami will be another challenge entirely. The Panthers are 11-1 at home this season behind senior forward Devon Andrews, who is averaging 16.6 points per game. FIU ranks second among C-USA teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.
What you need to know:
UNT will look to bounce back from its loss to Louisiana Tech in a key game at FIU.
The Mean Green entered C-USA bonus play with a one-game lead on Western Kentucky in the league standings and opened their four-game closing run of the regular season at home.
UNT lost a heartbreaker when DaQuan Bracey drove into the paint and scored in the closing seconds.
Charlotte did UNT a favor by knocking off Western Kentucky to keep the Mean Green in first place. The problem when it all shook out was both Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech are just a game back of the Mean Green.
The question now is if UNT can rebound and win on the road to bolster its conference title hopes. The UNT athletic department is doing everything it can to help the Mean Green's cause and chartered a private flight to Miami.
Taking a private jet will help UNT minimize the time its team is on the road in a tight spot in its schedule. The Mean Green will face Western Kentucky at home on Sunday afternoon.
FIU had a bye in the first round of bonus play and will have had 11 days off to prepare for the Mean Green.
Geu has played a key role in UNT moving to the top of the C-USA standings and is looking to close out his interesting journey in college basketball on a high note. Here's a link to the story on Geu that will appear in tomorrow's paper.