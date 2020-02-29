Western Kentucky at North Texas
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: UNT 78, Florida International 59; Western Kentucky 95, Louisiana Tech 91 (OT)
Records: UNT 19-10, 13-3 Conference USA; Western Kentucky 19-9, 12-4 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet endured a tough shooting night in UNT's win over FIU, finishing 4-of-13 from the field, but managed to score 14 points. He also handed out eight assists. The junior has scored at least 25 points in two of UNT's last three games and is averaging 14.2 points and 4.8 assists per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson went 6-of-9 from 3-point range on his way to scoring 23 points in UNT's win over FIU. The sophomore has been UNT's most consistent offensive player throughout the season and is averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese enjoyed a terrific shooting night in UNT's win over FIU while hitting six of his his nine shots from the field on his way to scoring 16 points. The junior knocked down a pair of 3s. He is averaging 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds in UNT's win over FIU while emerging from a bit of an offensive slump. The junior had scored just seven points in UNT's previous two games combined. He is averaging 9.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored four points and grabbed eight rebounds in UNT's win over FIU. The senior forward has been a consistent presence in the paint for the Mean Green and is averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Scouting Western Kentucky:
The Hilltoppers were the preseason pick to win the C-USA title and still have a chance heading into their game against the Mean Green. WKU is a game back in the standings with two games left to play. WKU lost star forward Charles Bassey to a broken leg earlier in the season and remade their team around Taveion Hollingsworth. The junior guard is averaging 16.3 points per game and hit a huge 3 late to help WKU rally for a win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
What you need to know:
UNT has a chance to capture the C-USA regular season title with a win over WKU.
It's been a long time since the Mean Green last won a conference title. UNT won the Sun Belt West Division in 2009-10 on its way to the NCAA tournament. The Mean Green finished in a three-way tie for the conference title that season and was the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
UNT last won a conference title outright in 1988-89 as members of the Southland Conference.
The question now for UNT is if it can finish the deal against a team is has struggled against for years. The Hilltoppers have beaten UNT 11 straight games, often in heartbreaking fashion.
WKU rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat the Mean Green earlier this year and edged UNT in the 2012 Sun Belt tournament final with an NCAA bid on the line.
The question will be if UNT can hold up defensively and drag the Hilltoppers into a game with a slow pace. WKU will push the ball and rely on a host of athletic guards with good size.
