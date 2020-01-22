UTSA at North Texas
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: Stadium via Facebook
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 79, Rice 59; UTSA 86, UTEP 70
Records: UNT 12-8, 6-1 Conference USA; UTSA 9-10, 3-3 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored a career-high 24 points in UNT's win over Rice. He hit all but one of his nine free throws and went 7-for-15 from the field. The junior is averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored 15 points in UNT's win over Rice and has now hit double figures in each of the Mean Green's last six games. The sophomore is shooting 41.3% from 3-point range and is averaging 14.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting in UNT's win over Rice. The junior hit two shots from 3-point range and has scored in double figures in three of UNT's last four games. He is averaging 7.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons dominated inside during UNT's win over Rice while scoring 17 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting. The junior seems to have recovered after a fall in a loss to Western Kentucky to open C-USA play on Jan. 2 that slowed him for several days. Simmons is averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored four points and grabbed a rebound in UNT's win over Rice. The senior played just 16 minutes against the Owls. Geu is averaging 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTSA:
UTSA features one of the more potent guard tandems in college basketball in Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace. Jackson ranks second nationally with an average of 25.8 points per game, while Wallace is adding 17.4 The Roadrunners have a host of effective role players around the duo and have won three of their last four games.
What you need to know:
UNT is on a roll heading into its game against UTSA. The Mean Green have won their last six games and are sitting atop the C-USA standings.
UNT has a golden opportunity to continue its roll over the next four games before its schedule gets decidedly tougher. The Mean Green will face UTEP, Rice and Middle Tennessee following its game against UTSA.
None of those teams are over .500 in C-USA play. The Mean Green could be 10-1 if they take care of business heading into a tough stretch of games against UAB, Charlotte and Old Dominion before C-USA shifts to bonus play.
UTSA has a habit of upending UNT when the Mean Green are riding high. That was the case last season.
UNT rolled into its game against UTSA with a 16-1 record. Jackson hit a jumper in the closing seconds to give the Roadrunners the win.
The Mean Green recovered from that loss but eventually wore down and lost their last seven games of the regular season. UNT's players haven't forgotten their loss to UTSA last season and will look for a bit of revenge on Thursday.