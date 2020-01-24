UTEP at North Texas
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 98, UTSA 78; UTEP 72, Rice 64
Records: UNT 13-8, 7-1 Conference USA, UTEP 12-8, 3-4 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet posted his second straight game with at least 20 points when he tallied 22 in UNT's win over UTSA. Hamlet went 8-of-13 from the field and hit all five of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games and is averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored a season-high 27 points in UNT's win over UTSA. The sophomore went 8-of-15 from the field and hit three shots from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in seven straight games and is averaging 14.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese posted one of his best shooting performances of the season in UNT's win over UTSA. The junior went 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range on his way to scoring a season-high 18 points. He is averaging 8.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons has scored in double figures in three straight games and is coming off a 13-point outing in UNT's win over UTSA. Simmons has been a force in the paint all season and is averaging 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored five points and grabbed two rebounds in the Mean Green's win over UTSA. He has not played more than 19 minutes in any of UNT's last three games but is still averaging 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTEP:
The Miners have endured and up-and-down season. UTEP coach Rodney Terry was hospitalized in the middle of the year due to anaphylactic shock. He has since recovered and has the Miners sitting near the middle of the C-USA pack at 3-4. Junior forward Bryson Williams leads UTEP with an average of 18.6 points per game. Guards Souley Boum and Daryl Edwards scored 27 and 22 points, respectively, in the Miners' win over Rice.
What you need to know:
UNT has won seven straight games heading into its showdown with UTEP and has a golden opportunity to solidify its spot atop the C-USA standings over the next few weeks.
The Mean Green will face Rice and Middle Tennessee after their game against UTEP. None of those teams are above .500 in conference play.
UNT's schedule will get a whole lot tougher late in the season. C-USA will use bonus play again this year. The Mean Green appear to be a lock for a spot in the top pod and will face the top teams in the league over the last couple of weeks of the season.
UNT wants to be in the best spot possible entering its bonus play slate.
The Mean Green came up with their best performance of the season offensively in their win over UTSA.
UNT coach Grant McCasland saw signs of progress from his team in its win over the Roadrunners. What McCasland had to say is the subject of our preview that will appear in tomorrow's paper.