Texas Wesleyan at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit
TV: C-USA.tv
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: UNT 86, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53; Our Lady of the Lake 138, Texas Wesleyan 127 (2OT)
Records: UNT 5-7, Texas Wesleyan 8-3
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet has come on over the last few weeks and fell just short of posting a double-double when he scored 15 points and handed out nine assists in UNT's win over UAPB. The junior is averaging 10.1 points and 4.0 assists per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson has been in a bit of a slump offensively in UNT's last two games. He scored five points in the Mean Green's win over UAPB and six in a loss to Dayton. Those two down games ended a streak of six games in which Gibson scored at least 18 points. The sophomore is averaging 14.1 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored seven points after hitting all three of his shots from the field in UNT's win over UABP. The junior is averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds in UNT's win over UAPB and has scored in double figures in each of the Mean Green's last two games. He is averaging 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored four points on 1-of-5 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in UNT's win over UAPB. The senior is averaging 7.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Scouting Texas Wesleyan:
The Rams play at the NAIA level and like to push the ball in transition, which is a big reason they are averaging 93.5 points per game. Texas Wesleyan lost a double-overtime thriller 138-127 to Our Lady of the Lake in its last outing.
Senior guard Sam Lorenzen is averaging 15.9 points per game to lead the Rams.
What you need to know:
Nonconference play has been an up-and-down affair for UNT, and that might be putting it mildly. The Mean Green put together a tough schedule and lost to three nationally ranked teams on its way to a 5-7 start.
UNT can climb back within a game of .500 with a win over Texas Wesleyan in its final game before opening Conference USA play at Western Kentucky next week. It's a game the Mean Green should win without much of a problem. What could be interesting is the contrast in styles.
The Rams have scored at least 100 points in four games this season. UNT is a defensive-oriented team that is putting up just 66.0 points per game.
Here's a link to the preview story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.