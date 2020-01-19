Rice at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 51, Louisiana Tech 50; Southern Miss 81, Rice 68
Records: UNT 11-8, 5-1 Conference USA; Rice 9-10, 1-5 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet hit the shot of the year thus far for UNT in the Mean Green's win over Louisiana Tech. UNT trailed by one when Hamlet drove the length of the floor and hit a floater at the buzzer to give the Mean Green the win. The junior scored eight points against Louisiana Tech. He is averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 assists per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored 15 points and hit three 3s in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The sophomore has scored in double figures in five straight games and is averaging 14.2 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese endured a tough shooting night in the Mean Green's win over Louisiana Tech. The junior hit just one of his seven shots from the field and scored three points. He is averaging 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game .
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The junior has scored in double figures in two of UNT's last three games and is averaging 8.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored six points and pulled down three rebounds in UNT's win over Louisiana Tech. The senior is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Scouting Rice:
Rice has struggled throughout C-USA play and is 1-5 in league games. The Owls have been blown out over and over over the last few weeks. Sophomore guard Trey Murphy III is averaging 14.1 points per game to lead four players who are averaging double figures.
What you need to know:
UNT has won five straight since losing its C-USA opener at Western Kentucky and is now tied with the Hilltoppers atop the conference standings at 5-1.
A win over Rice would give UNT is best start in conference play since the 1988-89 season.
The Mean Green have a load of momentum after Hamlet's game-winning shot against Louisiana Tech. The schedule is also very favorable over the next few weeks when UNT will face C-USA's other Texas teams followed by a game against Middle Tennessee.
Here's a link to the preview that will appear in tomorrow's paper that goes over where UNT stands.