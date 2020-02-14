Old Dominion at North Texas
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 81, Charlotte 72; Old Dominion 73, Rice 70
Records: UNT 17-9, 11-2 Conference USA; Old Dominion 11-15, 7-6 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 15 points and handed out five assists in UNT's win over Charlotte. The junior guard went 5-of-11 from the floor. He is averaging 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson hit four 3s on his way to finishing with 20 points in UNT's win over Charlotte. The sophomore went 7-of-12 from the field and handed out three assists. He leads UNT with an average of 14.6 points per game and is shooting 39% from 3-point range.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored 10 points and hit a pair of 3s in UNT's win over Charlotte. The junior has scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 8.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in UNT's win over Charlotte. The junior went 8-of-11 from the field in one of his more efficient offensive outings of the season. He is averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu enjoyed one of his best shooting nights in UNT's win over Charlotte, hitting all six of his field goal attempts on his way to scoring 12 points. The senior also grabbed nine rebounds. He is averaging 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Scouting Old Dominion:
Old Dominion has struggled to match its performance of a year ago, when the Monarchs won the C-USA regular season and tournament titles. The Monarchs have seven wins in league play, though, and have come on in the last few days to win their last two games. Junior guard Malik Curry is averaging 12.6 points per game to lead the Monarchs.
What you need to know:
UNT can clinch the top spot in C-USA for the league's bonus play slate with a win over Old Dominion.
The Monarchs are in the middle of the pack in the C-USA standings but have won their last two games.
Old Dominion is typically one of the top defensive teams in C-USA and is allowing 64.8 points per game.
The Mean Green are on a tear, having won 11 of their last 12 games. UNT is looking to continue building momentum heading into bonus play.
The Mean Green will honor their seniors on Saturday, including guards Roosevelt Smart and DJ Draper as well as forward Deng Geu.
Here's a link to the preview story that will appear in tomorrow's paper on where the Mean Green stand that also includes some information on the UNT women's game at Old Dominion.