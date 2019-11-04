Oklahoma Christian at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: C-USA TV
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Records: Season opener for both teams
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet could be the most important newcomer on UNT's roster. The junior transferred in from Northwest Florida State College in the offseason and is expected to take over at point guard over after Ryan Woolridge transferred to Gonzaga. Hamlet was ranked among the top 20 junior college recruits in the country when he signed with UNT.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson was UNT's leading scorer last season, when he averaged 12.6 points per game. The sophomore made 99 shots from 3-point range last season and was a member of Conference USA's All-Freshman Team.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese was one of the top shooters in Texas junior college basketball last season when he averaged 16 points per game for Odessa College. The junior made 80 shots from 3-point range and was a third-team NJCAA All-American.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons averaged 10.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game and has taken on a leadership role. He was the only player on UNT's roster to start all 33 games last season.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu transferred in from North Dakota State in the offseason and is expected to give UNT an added presence inside the paint. The senior averaged 9.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season.
Scouting Oklahoma Christian:
Oklahoma Christian competes in the Division II Lone Star Conference and finished 11-18 last season, when the Eagles competed in the Heartland.
Kendre Talley is OC's new coach and hired former UNT graduate assistant Luis Lopez as an assistant coach in the offseason. Lopez played for the Eagles.
OC beat York (Neb.) 74-72 in an exhibition game on Saturday behind 19 points from senior guard Marcus Blackwell. The Eagles are counting their game against UNT as an exhibition.
What you need to know:
UNT's game against OC will offer an important opportunity for the Mean Green to find their form before a pair of challenging games at VCU and Arkansas.
UNT lost a host of key players after last season and brought in a truck load of transfers. The Mean Green need those players to fit in quickly in a season UNT will play a host of stout teams early on.
All eyes will be on Hamlet in his first game as UNT's point guard.
Fortunately for UNT, it does have a few veteran players it can lean on, including forward Zachary Simmons. The junior is taking on a key leadership role for UNT, which was the subject for a season advance that will appear in tomorrow's paper.