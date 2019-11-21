North Texas vs. Rhode Island
When: 3:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Montego Bay Convention Center, Jamaica
TV: CBSSN
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: UNT 80, North Carolina A&T 60; Rhode Island 70, Nicholls State 65
Records: UNT 2-3, Rhode Island 3-1
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 13 points and posted three steals in UNT's win over N.C. A&T in the best outing of his debut season with the Mean Green. The junior is averaging 8.0 points per game and has 10 assists on the season.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored a season-high 20 points and hit four 3s in UNT's win over N.C. A&T. The sophomore is averaging 11.4 points per game and is the Mean Green's only player averaging double figures.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored 13 points and posted his first double-figure game in his debut campaign with the Mean Green in their win over N.C. A&T. Reese is averaging 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons played just nine minutes in UNT's win over N.C. A&T due to a sprained ankle and finished with four points. The Mean Green rested the junior most of the night in the hope that he would be at his best for their last two games in the Jamaica Classic. He's averaging 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu has scored in double figures in three straight games and finished with 11 points in UNT's win over N.C. A&T. The senior is averaging 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Scouting Rhode Island:
Rhode Island has gotten off to an impressive start that includes a 93-79 win over Alabama. Junior guard Fatts Russell is averaging 17.3 points per game to lead four players averaging double figures for the Rams.
What you need to know:
UNT will face one of its toughest stretches of the season in its final two games in the Jamaica Classic.
Rhode Island was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic 10's preseason poll and had three players named to the preseason All-Atlantic 10 team. Senior forward Cyril Langvine and senior guard Jeff Dowtin joined Russell on the preseason all-league team.
UNT's road won't get any easier after its game against the Rams. Utah State is ranked No. 15 in the country and will be waiting for the Mean Green on Sunday.
UNT has a largely rebuilt team with several new players who took key steps forward in a win over N.C. A&T. The question is if UNT that improvement will continue and make the Mean Green competitive against a much higher level of competition in Jamaica.
Here's the preview that will appear in tomorrow's paper that focuses on what coach Grant McCasland and UNT's players have to say about the challenge they will face.