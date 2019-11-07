North Texas at VCU
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: UNT 79, Oklahoma Christian 40; VCU 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
Records: UNT 1-0, VCU 1-0
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet was solid in his debut as UNT's point guard, finishing with four points and six rebounds in the Mean Green's win over Oklahoma Christian to open the season. The junior did tally four turnovers with just one assist and probably took too many risks with the ball. He should benefit from the experience he gained in UNT's opener.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson enjoyed an efficient offensive outing in UNT's win over OCU. The sophomore scored 12 points after hitting all but two of his seven shots from the field. Gibson also finished with a team-high four assists.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese finished with five points after taking just five shots from the field against OCU. UNT coach Grant McCasland said he would like to see Reese be more aggressive offensively. The junior also turned the ball over four times.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in a typically efficient outing. The junior hit six of his nine shots from the field. He played just 20 minutes.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu endured disappointing outing in his first game with the Mean Green, finishing with two points and two rebounds in 14 minutes. McCasland said UNT had to hold Geu out of practice earlier in the week due to injury and expressed confidence in the grad transfer to get on track quickly.
Scouting VCU:
The Rams might be the best team UNT faces all season. VCU is ranked 25th and was picked to win the Atlantic 10 in the league's preseason poll behind three preseason all-conference selections -- Marcus Santos-Silva, De'Riante Jenkins and Marcus Evans.
The Rams finished 25-8 and played in the NCAA tournament last season.
What you need to know:
UNT is projected to be a middle-of-the-pack team in Conference USA this season. The Mean Green are hoping to be a whole lot better than that.
UNT's two-game road trip over the next few days will say a whole lot about the Mean Green's chances of reaching that goal.
A game at Arkansas looms next week after UNT's game against VCU.
The challenge that stretch poses was the subject of a short preview that will appear in tomorrow's paper.
It will be interesting to see how UNT approaches its game against the Rams in the wake of how its game against OCU played out. Thomas Bell scored 16 points off the bench.
UNT was more effective with Bell in the lineup, but Geu gives the Mean Green more size at 6-8.
Those decisions are all part of the feeling-out process at the beginning of the season.