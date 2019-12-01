North Texas at UT-Arlington
When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: College Park Center, Arlington
Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: No. 15 Utah State 68, UNT 59; UTA 77, Elon 67
Records: UNT 2-5, UTA 4-4
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored eight points and handed out three assists in UNT's loss to Utah State. The junior had a tough shooting night while going 4-for-12. He is averaging 8.1 points per game and has 15 assists on the season.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored 19 points to lead UNT offensively in its loss to Utah State. The sophomore hit three 3s and also picked up three steals. He is averaging a team-high 13.7 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese missed all seven of his shots from the field, including three from behind the 3-point arc, and failed to score in UNT's loss to UTA. The junior is averaging 5.6 points per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons has struggled early in the season with an ankle injury and has also faced some talented post players. He finished with five points and five rebounds in UNT's loss to Utah State and is averaging 6.6 points 6.4 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu enters UNT's game against UTA off his best game since he transferred to play for the Mean Green as a senior. Geu scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and also grabbed seven rebounds against Utah State. He is averaging 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Scouting UTA:
UTA is a perfect 3-0 at home and features a balanced attack. Six different players have lead the Mavericks in scoring in their first eight games. Sophomore guard David Azore leads UTA with an average of 12.0 points per game and isn't among those players. The Mavericks were picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll.
What you need to know:
UNT coach Grant McCasland laid out a tough schedule for the Mean Green in his third season.
That plan seems to have backfired a bit for UNT. The Mean Green have lost five of their last six games and host Oklahoma later in the week.
UNT's game against UTA has suddenly become large. The fact it will be played in Arlington doesn't bode well for the Mean Green.
UNT has never played well on the Mavs' home floor, where they have lost three straight.
