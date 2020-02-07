North Texas at UAB
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 75, Middle Tennessee 70; Rice 86, UAB 72
Records: UNT 15-9, 9-2; UAB 14-10, 5-6
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 21 points and hit all five of his free throws in UNT's win over MTSU. The junior has scored in double figures in five straight games and is averaging 13.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson hit a pair of 3s and finished with 10 points in UNT's win over MTSU. Gibson didn't have his best shooting night overall and finished 3-for-11 from the field. He is averaging 14.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored 13 points and hit a key 3 to help UNT pull away late in its win over MTSU. The junior has scored in double figures in four of UNT's last five games and is averaging 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in UNT's win over MTSU. He has scored in double figures in five out of the Mean Green's last six games. The junior is averaging 9.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored six points and gathered in four rebounds in UNT's win over MTSU. The senior is shooting 53.4% from the field and is averaging 8.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Scouting UAB:
The Blazers saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday in a loss to Rice. UAB is stuck in the middle of the C-USA standings at 5-6 and is looking to improve its position heading into bonus play. The Blazers rely heavily on their backcourt of Jalen Benjamin and Tavin Lovan, who are averaging 12.6 and 11.4 points per game, respectively.
What you need to know:
UNT is back alone atop the C-USA standings for a second time in the last few days.
The challenge for the Mean Green now is staying there. UNT was sitting at the top just a few days ago before falling at Rice.
That loss dropped the Mean Green into a tie with Louisiana Tech. UNT moved back to the top on Thursday, thanks to a little help from Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers beat Louisiana Tech on the same night the Mean Green won at Middle Tennessee.
The challenge UNT faces as it looks to hang on to the top spot in the league standings is the subject of the story that will appear in tomorrow's paper that also includes a little information on the UNT-UAB women's game.