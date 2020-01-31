North Texas at Rice
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 67, UTEP 57; UTSA 90, Rice 88
Records: UNT 14-8, 8-1 Conference USA; Rice 9-13, 1-8 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 14 points in UNT's win over UTEP, extending a streak that has seen him score in double figures in eight of the Mean Green's last nine games. Hamlet is shooting 89% from the free-throw line and is averaging 12.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson endured a tough shooting night in the Mean Green's win over UTEP. The sophomore missed all nine of his shots from the field and finished with six points, all from the free-throw line. He is averaging 14.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored nine points and hit three shots from 3-point range during UNT's win over UTEP. The junior has gone 9-for-14 from beyond the arc in UNT's last three games combined and is averaging 8.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons has scored in double figures in four straight games and tallied 16 points in UNT's win over UTEP. The senior is shooting 63.2% from the floor and is averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds in UNT's win over UTEP. The senior is shooting 51.8% from the field and is averaging 8.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Scouting Rice:
Rice has lost five straight games and is stuck in a tie with Middle Tennessee for last place in the C-USA standings at 1-8. The Owls are averaging 9.8 shots made per game from 3-point range, a total that ranks second in the league. Sophomore Trey Murphy III leads Rice with an average of 13.5 points per game.
What you need to know:
Everything seems to be lining up perfectly for UNT to make a run at the C-USA regular season title over the next few weeks.
UNT is on an eight-game winning streak and moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings when Florida Atlantic knocked off Western Kentucky on Thursday.
UNT is 8-1 and is one game up on Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky, which are both 7-2.
The Mean Green have excelled defensively throughout the season and rank second in C-USA with an average of 62.0 points allowed per game. The path UNT has followed to reach that level of play was the subject of a feature that ran in the paper earlier this week.
UNT's big concern at this point is maintaining its spot atop the league standings as the number of games remaining before the beginning of C-USA bonus play dwindles.
The importance of maintaining its roll is the subject of the advance that will appear in tomorrow's paper that also talks a little about the UNT women's game against Rice at the Super Pit.