North Texas at Marshall
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cam Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: Western Kentucky 93, UNT 84; Marshall 89, Rice 69
Records: UNT 6-8, 0-1 C-USA; Marshall 7-7, 1-0 C-USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 19 points and handed out eight assists in one of his best games of the season. The junior went 7-of-13 from the field and hit all four of his free throws. He is averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 assists per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored nine points after taking just seven shots from the field in UNT's loss to WKU. The sophomore leads the Mean Green with an average of 14.1 points per game and is shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese enjoyed a solid shooting night in UNT's loss to WKU. He hit three 3s and went 5-for-10 from the field on his way to scoring 13 points. He is averaging 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons played just 11 minutes and scored four points in UNT's loss to WKU. The junior is averaging 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu was highly efficient in UNT's loss to WKU. The senior hit all but one of his nine shots from the field on his way to scoring 18 points. He is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Scouting Marshall:
The Thundering Herd have won five of their last six games heading into their showdown with UNT and hammered Rice in their C-USA opener. Marshall pushes the pace and ranks fourth in the league with an average of 77.6 points per game. Thundering Herd guards Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey rank eighth and ninth in C-USA, respectively, with an average of 14.9 and 14.4 points per game, respectively.
What you need to know:
UNT blew a golden opportunity to establish itself as a top contender in the C-USA race when it couldn't close out WKU on Thursday.
The Mean Green had a 15-point lead early in the second half before WKU heated up and roared back for the win.
The question now is how UNT responds. The Mean Green jumped on a bus for a four-plus hour drive from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Huntington, West Virginia, following its loss to WKU.
The question now is how much UNT has left in the tank.
Marshall is going to push the pace and play in the open floor. UNT is a defense-first team and will try to slow the pace.
The matchup between West and Kinsey and UNT's backcourt will be one to watch.
Here's a link to the preview story that will appear in tomorrow's paper that also contains a look forward to the UNT-Marshall women's game that will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Super Pit.