Chalk talk -- North Texas at Louisiana Tech

North Texas at Louisiana Tech
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 72, Southern Miss 52; Louisiana Tech 72, Rice 56
Records: UNT 10-8, 4-1 Conference USA; Louisiana Tech 13-4, 4-1 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet is coming off a terrific all-around game in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The junior finished with 13 points, 10 assists and no turnovers. He is averaging 11.8 points 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson hit five 3s on his way to scoring 17 points in UNT's win over Southern Miss. The sophomore is shooting 41.1% from behind the arc and is averaging 14.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese has scored in double figures in consecutive games and tallied 13 points in UNT's win over Southern Miss. He is averaging 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored seven points and pulled down eight rebounds in UNT's win over Southern Miss, The junior has shown signs of finding his form after being slowed by the effects of a fall in a loss to Western Kentucky earlier this month. He is averaging 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds in UNT's win over Southern Miss. He is shooting 52.9% from the field and is averaging 8.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Scouting Louisiana Tech:
Louisiana Tech is one of the best defensive teams in C-USA and is holding its opponents to 61.2 points per game. The Bulldogs also have the largest scoring margin on the season in the league at plus-15.5 points. Louisiana Tech relies heavily on a trio of veteran guards, including DaQuan Bracey, who is averaging 12.6 points per game.
What you need to know:
UNT hasn't beaten Louisiana Tech in Ruston since 1952 and has lost 16 straight to the Bulldogs on their home floor.
The Mean Green will take another crack at breaking through on Saturday in what shapes up to be a key early showdown in the C-USA title chase.
Both UNT and Louisiana Tech are 4-1 in conference play. There are four teams sitting at 4-1, just behind Charlotte, which is a perfect 4-0.
The Mean Green are on a roll heading into the game, which is the subject of our advance that will appear in tomorrow's paper.