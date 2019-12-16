North Texas at Dayton
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: UNT 76, Little Rock 53; Dayton 78, Drake 47
Records: UNT 4-6; Dayton 8-1
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet handed out eight assists in UNT's win over Little Rock in one of his best games as a facilitator since joining the Mean Green. He finished with two points in 19 minutes. The junior is averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson continued his hot start to the season offensively while scoring 23 points in UNT's win over Little Rock. The sophomore hit seven shots from 3-point range and also grabbed six rebounds. He is averaging 15.8 points per game and is shooting 43.5 percent from 3-point range.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored 12 points after hitting four shots from 3-point range in UNT's win over Little Rock. The junior's performance could be a sign that he is finding his range from deep after struggling early in the season. Reese is averaging 6.6 points per game and is shooting 28.8% from 3-point range.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons has struggled to find a rhythm early in the season and scored just four points while taking three shots from the field in UNT's win over Little Rock. The junior is averaging 7.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored five points and grabbed four rebounds in UNT's win over Little Rock. The graduate transfer has been a consistent force inside for UNT throughout the year and is averaging 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Scouting Dayton:
The Flyers might be the best team UNT has faced all season. Dayton has lost just one game all season and that was to Kansas in overtime. The Jayhawks are the top team in this week's AP Top 25 poll. Sophomore forward Obi Toppin is averaging 21.1 points per game and is one of five players averaging in double figures for the Flyers.
What you need to know:
UNT will face one of its biggest challenges of the year when it takes on Dayton. The Flyers are one of the top teams in the country.
UNT coach Grant McCasland said Dayton doesn't really have a weakness. The Flyers are solid defensively, have a star with NBA potential in Toppin and depth.
The Mean Green hung with a pair of nationally ranked teams already this season in VCU and Utah State and were also right there late before falling to Oklahoma.
UNT will get another crack at a signature win when it faces Dayton. Here's a link to the advance that will appear in tomorrow's paper.