North Texas at Charlotte
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: CBS Sports Network via Facebook
Radio: KNTU-GM 88.1, KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 78, Western Kentucky 72 (OT); Florida International 67, Charlotte 52
Records: UNT 20-10, 14-3 Conference USA; Charlotte 15-12, 9-7 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet was terrific in UNT's win over WKU that clinched the C-USA title on Sunday. The junior scored 25 points and handed out nine assists. His two alley-oop passes in overtime helped the Mean Green pull away for the win. Hamlet has scored at least 25 points in three of UNT's last four games and is averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored 10 points and picked up four steals in UNT's win over WKU. The sophomore has hit multiple 3s in four of UNT's last five games and is averaging 14.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese endured a tough shooting night in UNT's win over WKU. The junior hit just one of his seven attempts from 3-point range and finished with seven points and five rebounds. He is averaging 8.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds in UNT's win over WKU. The junior hit all three of his shots from the field. He is averaging 9.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu was highly efficient in UNT's win over WKU, hitting four of his five shots from the field on his way to scoring nine points. The senior also grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots. He is averaging 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Scouting Charlotte:
Charlotte has lost three of its last four games and has two games remaining in C-USA bonus play. The 49ers are one of the better defensive teams in C-USA and are allowing 65.5 points per game. Junior guard Jordan Shepherd leads the 49ers with an average of 13.9 points per game and is one of three Charlotte players averaging double figures.
What you need to know:
There isn't a whole lot on the line for UNT heading into its regular season finale against Charlotte. The Mean Green wrapped up the C-USA regular season title on Sunday with a win over WKU.
The challenge for UNT now is finding the motivation to play on the road against a Charlotte team with a lot on the line. The 49ers enter their game against UNT in a tie for fourth place in the C-USA standings with Florida International and have two games remaining.
UNT isn't going anywhere in terms of its position in the C-USA standings, but Charlotte has a chance to move up late in the year.
UNT coach Grant McCasland emphasized that his team still needs to improve late in the season and has a lot it can accomplish in its game against the 49ers.
The Mean Green's approach is the subject of the advance that will appear in tomorrow's paper.