North Texas at Arkansas
When: 7 p.m. today
Where: Bud Walton Arena
TV: SEC+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: VCU 59, UNT 56; Arkansas 91, Rice 43
Records: UNT 1-1, Arkansas 1-0
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet struggled in UNT's loss to VCU and finished with four points and six rebounds. The junior went 2-of-8 from the field and was pulled in the second half, when Umjoa Gibson took over at the point. Hamlet is averaging 4.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson moved to the point in the second half of UNT's loss to VCU and finished with seven points and five assists. The sophomore hit a key 3 late against the Rams that pulled the Mean Green within a point. Gibson is averaging 9.5 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese endured a tough shooting night in UNT's loss to VCU. The junior went just 3-for-12 from the field on his way to scoring nine points. Reese hit three 3s and finished with two blocks. Reese is averaging 7.0 points per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds while facing an athletic VCU front line. The junior went 4-of-9 from the field and handed out two assists. Simmons leads UNT with an average of 12.0 points per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in 18 minutes in UNT's loss to VCU. Geu is averaging 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16 minutes per game.
Scouting Arkansas:
The Razorbacks are in their first season under coach Eric Musselman. The former former NBA and Nevada coach was one of the up-and-coming coaches at the mid-major level before landing at Arkansas.
The Razorbacks hammered Rice 91-43 in Musselman's debut last week. Guards Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe scored 32 and 24 points, respectively for the Razorbacks in the win.
What you need to know:
UNT will wrap up a tough two-game road trip to open the season tonight with a game at Arkansas, a team that the Mean Green have lost to all 14 times the teams have met.
UNT came awfully close to upsetting VCU in its last outing. The Mean Green pulled within one point three times in the final four minutes when Gibson and backup guard DJ Draper hit key 3s.
The Rams answered each time and hung on for the win.
UNT will have a second chance to post a headline-grabbing win tonight.
The Mean Green will be at a significant disadvantage as they look to capitalize in terms of size and athleticism in a game against an SEC team.
Here is the advance of tonight's game that appeared in today's paper.