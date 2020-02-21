Louisiana Tech at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: Stadium
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 64, Old Dominion 47; Louisiana Tech 81, Florida Atlantic 68
Records: UNT 18-9, 12-2 Conference USA; Louisiana Tech 19-7, 10-4 Conference USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored a career-high 27 points in a highly efficient outing in the Mean Green's win over Old Dominion. The junior hit all 10 of his free throws and went 8-of-11 from the field. He is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored 18 points and hit four shots from 3-point range in the Mean Green's win over Old Dominion. The sophomore has scored in double figures in five straight games. He is averaging 14.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored five points after taking just six shots from the field in UNT's win over Old Dominion. Reese had scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 8.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons took just two shots from the field against Old Dominion, which made a concerted effort to take him out of the game. He finished with one point on a free throw and made his biggest contribution by pulling down 10 rebounds. The junior is averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu hit both of his shots from the field and finished with four points in UNT's win over Old Dominion. He also pulled down two rebounds. The senior is averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Scouting Louisiana Tech:
The Bulldogs have won consecutive games to move to 10-4 in C-USA play heading into the league's bonus play slate. Louisiana Tech is allowing a league-best 62.6 points per game and features a talented backcout headed by DaQuan Bracey. The senior is averaging 12.4 points per game and is one of three Bulldog guards averaging double figures.
What you need to know:
UNT is in perfect position heading into C-USA bonus play.
The Mean Green have a one-game lead over Western Kentucky. The question now is if UNT can finish the deal and capture the conference's regular season title and the top seed in the C-USA tournament.
The Mean Green will face several talented teams down the stretch, including Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs are in the thick of the conference title chase and will have plenty of motivation when they take on the Mean Green.
UNT beat Louisiana Tech 51-50 earlier this season on Javion Hamlet's floater at the buzzer. The shot was a controversial one. Officials ruled that Hamlet got the shot off in time, but it was close. Plenty of Louisiana Tech fans thought time had expired.
We take a look at where both teams stand heading into the rematch in our preview story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.