Florida International at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 67, Marshall 64; FIU 90, UTSA 83 (OT)
Records: UNT 7-8, 1-1 C-USA; FIU 11-4, 2-0
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds in UNT's win over Marshall. The junior has scored at least 15 points in four of UNT's last five games. He is averaging 10.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson scored 15 points and hit two 3s in UNT's win over Marshall. The sophomore is shooting 90.6% from the free-throw line and is averaging 14.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese endured a tough outing offensively in UNT's win over Marshall. The junior scored just two points on three shots from the field. Reese had scored in double figures in consecutive games. He is averaging 6.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored six points and grabbed four rebounds in UNT's win over Marshall. He has scored just 10 points in the Mean Green's last two games combined after scoring in double figures in three straight games. He is averaging 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu has come on offensively while scoring in double figures in each of UNT's last three games. He scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Mean Green's win over Marshall and is averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Scouting Florida International:
FIU is off to an impressive start and is 2-0 in C-USA play after beating UTEP and UTSA last week. The Panthers push the ball in transition and try to force quick shots by their opponents. That approach has FIU at the top of C-USA with an average of 82.0 points per game. Senior forward Devon Andrews is averaging 17.1 points per game to lead three Panthers averaging double figures in scoring.
What you need to know:
UNT came away with a split on the first weekend of C-USA play, falling at Western Kentucky before pulling out a nail-biter at Marshall.
That was a solid outcome for UNT, which can take a big step toward establishing itself as a C-USA contender with a win over FIU, which is off to a surprisingly good start.
This game will offer an interesting contrast in styles. UNT will be content to play in the half court and execute.
The challenge will be keeping FIU out of transition, where the Panthers excel.
UNT will turn to point guard Hamlet to play a key role in helping control the pace. The junior college transfer has shown signs of growing into the role after arriving in the offseason and stepping into the spot vacated when Ryan Woolridge transferred to Gonzaga.
Hamlet's growth is the subject of the story that will appear in tomorrow's paper.