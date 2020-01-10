Florida Atlantic at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3
Last outing: UNT 74, Florida International 56; FAU 81, Rice 76
Records: UNT 8-8, 2-1 C-USA; FAU 11-5, 3-0 C-USA
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 16 points and handed out five assists in UNT's win over FIU. The junior has scored at least 15 points in five of the Mean Green's last six games. He is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson endured a tough shooting night in UNT's win over FIU. He scored 14 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Gibson leads UNT with an average of 14.1 points per game and is shooting 88.2% from the free-throw line.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese scored three points on 1-of-4 shooting in UNT's win over FAU. The junior has scored just five points in UNT's last two games combined. He is averaging 6.7 points per game and is shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds in UNT's win over FIU. The junior has not scored in double figures in any of UNT's last three games. He is averaging 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu played a solid all-around game in UNT's win over FIU, scoring eight points, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking four shots. He is averaging 8.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Scouting Florida Atlantic:
FAU has been one of the surprising teams early on in C-USA play and is off to a 3-0 start. The Owls added graduate transfer guard Cornelius Taylor from Division II Lincoln Memorial in the offseason and has seen him emerge as one of their top players. The 6-foot guard is averaging 11.9 points per game. Michael Forrest, another 6-foot guard, is adding 10.1 points per game.
What you need to know:
UNT will take on the red-hot Owls, who are the surprise early leader in C-USA, in the second half of a two-game homestand.
The Mean Green played one of their best games of the season in their win over FIU and will look to move to 3-1 in C-USA play with a win over the Owls.
FAU has already beaten the other three Texas teams in C-USA -- UTSA, UTEP and Rice.
Taylor is coming off a massive performance in FAU's win over Rice. He hit seven 3s on his way to scoring 34 points.
UNT is a defense-first team. The matchup between Taylor and the Mean Green's guards will be one to watch.
Here's a link to the preview that also contains a little information on the UNT women's team's game at Florida Atlantic tomorrow.