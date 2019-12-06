Arkansas-Little Rock at North Texas
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Super Pit, Denton
TV: CUSA.TV
Radio: KHYI-FM 95.3, KNTU-FM 88.1
Last outing: Oklahoma 82, UNT 80; East Tennessee State 67, UALR 63
Records: UNT 3-6, UALR 5-4
Projected UNT starting lineup:
PG: Javion Hamlet, 6-4, Jr. — Hamlet scored 10 points and handed out three assists in UNT's loss to Oklahoma. He is averaging 9.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
G: Umoja Gibson, 6-1, So. — Gibson continued to shine in UNT's loss to Oklahoma. The sophomore scored 21 points and hit three 3s. Gibson did most of his damage in the first half before the Sooners put Kristian Doolittle on him and slowed him in the second half. Gibson is averaging 15.0 points per game.
G: James Reese, 6-4, Jr. — Reese tied his season high with 13 points in UNT's loss to Oklahoma. He hit two 3s and emerged from a slump in which he had scored just two points in UNT's last three games combined. Reese is averaging 6.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
F: Zachary Simmons, 6-10, Jr. — Simmons scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting against Oklahoma. The junior struggled a bit against the Sooners' size and finished with one rebound. He is averaging 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
F: Deng Geu, 6-8, Sr. — Geu scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds in UNT's loss to Oklahoma. The senior has been a force in the paint and is averaging 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Arkansas-Little Rock:
UALR relies heavily on point guard Markquis Nowell. The 5-7 sophomore is averaging 20.3 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Trojans have three players averaging in double figures.
What you need to know:
The big question for UNT heading into its game against UALR is how it will respond to a tough loss to Oklahoma.
UNT has been right there against nationally prominent teams over and over again this year. Its loss to Oklahoma followed losses in tight games to a pair of nationally ranked teams in Utah State and VCU.
The Mean Green are 3-6 and really need to come through against the Trojans before they head out on the road to face Dayton. The Fliers are also nationally ranked.
UNT's game against UALR will come in the second half of a doubleheader that will begin with the Mean Green women facing Louisiana-Lafayette at 3 p.m.
It's essentially throw-back day at the Super Pit for the Mean Green, who are hosting two of their old Sun Belt rivals in a doubleheader. UNT played a host of doubleheaders when it was a member of the league.
